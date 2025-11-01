IDEX Corporation $IEX Shares Purchased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 257.5% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the second quarter worth $25,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the second quarter valued at $42,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 42.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $171.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. IDEX Corporation has a 52 week low of $153.36 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.20.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $712.00 million during the quarter. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 13.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

IDEX announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 price objective on IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on IDEX from $208.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on IDEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson set a $180.00 price objective on IDEX and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.86.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

