JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Price

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.29% from the stock’s previous close.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG stock opened at $31.67 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The firm has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.67.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.32% and a net margin of 13.04%.The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

