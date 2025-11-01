New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 535 Shares of First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,584 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter valued at $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in First Solar by 126.9% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 152 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in First Solar by 138.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 172 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in First Solar by 591.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other news, CAO Nathan B. Theurer sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total transaction of $124,872.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $4,434,958.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,978 shares in the company, valued at $16,317,279.66. This trade represents a 21.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 30,715 shares of company stock worth $5,733,305 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Solar Trading Up 14.3%

Shares of FSLR opened at $266.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.56 and a 12-month high of $269.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.97.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.08). First Solar had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 79.7% compared to the same quarter last year. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-15.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSLR. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on First Solar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Susquehanna increased their target price on First Solar from $222.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on First Solar from $209.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on First Solar from $198.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FSLR

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.