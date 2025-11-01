Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires Shares of 12,000 Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 116,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter worth $278,000. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 75.1% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 207,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,872,000 after purchasing an additional 88,828 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter worth $587,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter worth $204,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGLD. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial set a $257.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective (up previously from $229.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.44.

Royal Gold Stock Down 1.7%

RGLD stock opened at $174.79 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.67 and a fifty-two week high of $209.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.41.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $209.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.63 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 56.24% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.39%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

