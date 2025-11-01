Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in Science Applications International Co. $SAIC

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of Science Applications International worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 956,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $107,379,000 after purchasing an additional 513,192 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 874,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,191,000 after purchasing an additional 485,496 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,500,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $280,685,000 after purchasing an additional 313,539 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 284.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,819,000 after purchasing an additional 242,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth about $13,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $93.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.41. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $156.34.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The information technology services provider reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%.The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Science Applications International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.400-9.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 17.92%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAIC shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Science Applications International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.10.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

