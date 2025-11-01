Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 22,600 Shares of CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 186.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,704,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,847,000 after purchasing an additional 58,991,632 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in CNH Industrial by 125.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,220,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,750,000 after acquiring an additional 10,149,760 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the first quarter worth $29,143,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CNH Industrial by 89.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,907,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in CNH Industrial by 443.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,663,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE CNH opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 12.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNH Industrial

Insider Buying and Selling at CNH Industrial

In other news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 12,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $153,755.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,198.20. This represents a 45.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.