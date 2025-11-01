New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 40 Shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,319,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,348,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 86.7% during the first quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

DPZ opened at $398.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 1-year low of $394.30 and a 1-year high of $500.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $454.79.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $1.74 dividend. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total value of $451,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,842.16. This represents a 22.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Mizuho raised shares of Domino’s Pizza to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $514.00 to $536.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.32.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

