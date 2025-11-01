Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 94,021 Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust $PBT

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report) by 4,701.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,021 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth $147,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 19.2% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 25.0% in the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 90.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 72.8% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 31,113 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Permian Basin Royalty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE PBT opened at $18.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.10. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $19.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.47 million, a P/E ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 89.90% and a return on equity of 9,737.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 386.11%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

Further Reading

