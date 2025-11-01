Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. $WWD

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 60.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,231 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Woodward were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 189.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 116.7% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Woodward by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Woodward from $267.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $300.00 price objective on Woodward and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.67.

Insider Transactions at Woodward

In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,750 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $427,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,121,680.16. This trade represents a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $262.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.82 and a fifty-two week high of $270.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.20 and a 200-day moving average of $235.33.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 17.72%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

