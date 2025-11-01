Nucor Corporation $NUE Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its position in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 79.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Nucor were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $194,804,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $141,216,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,959,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,484,965,000 after purchasing an additional 745,671 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 355.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 539,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,327,000 after purchasing an additional 420,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Nucor by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,309,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,920,000 after purchasing an additional 355,364 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $150.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.95 and a 200-day moving average of $132.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.75. Nucor Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.59 and a 1-year high of $170.52.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.18%.The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 84,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,183,192. This trade represents a 10.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 92,179 shares in the company, valued at $13,458,134. The trade was a 7.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,403,720. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Nucor from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nucor from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.30.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Further Reading

