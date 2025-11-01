Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.2857.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMHC. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd.

In other news, CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 9,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $636,155.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,710.86. This represents a 40.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Anne L. Mariucci sold 14,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $980,140.00. Following the sale, the director owned 48,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,370. This represents a 22.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 67,351 shares of company stock worth $4,700,630 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 193.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $59.31 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.61.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

