Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Receives $87.94 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.9444.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $62.49 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.94 and its 200 day moving average is $74.23. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 347.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.460-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.720-5.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 888.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $60,149.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,364.08. The trade was a 7.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 58,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 16.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 329,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,594,000 after buying an additional 47,086 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

