Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $5.13 Million Stake in WD-40 Company $WDFC

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.17% of WD-40 worth $5,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 49.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 17.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 17.0% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 22.2% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of WD-40 from $322.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.00.

WD-40 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $194.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.01. WD-40 Company has a 1 year low of $187.40 and a 1 year high of $292.36.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $163.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.90 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. WD-40 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-6.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that WD-40 Company will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel T. Carter bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $199.37 per share, with a total value of $199,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 7,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,460.85. This represents a 16.12% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $200.46 per share, for a total transaction of $40,092.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 5,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,730.10. The trade was a 3.49% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,640 shares of company stock valued at $522,765. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

