New York Life Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 953.5% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 348.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.97.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 85.11%.

HST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

