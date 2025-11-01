Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 24,420 Shares of Graco Inc. $GGG

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,420 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Graco were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Novem Group increased its holdings in Graco by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 16,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter valued at $993,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,069,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,345,000 after buying an additional 14,903 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GGG stock opened at $81.77 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $92.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.31.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Graco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $543.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GGG. Weiss Ratings cut Graco from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $89.00 target price on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

