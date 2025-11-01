Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $5.36 Million Stock Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. $BHE

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,710 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.38% of Benchmark Electronics worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter worth $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 58.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Linscomb Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Benchmark Electronics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Benchmark Electronics Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.66. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.73 and a 52-week high of $52.57.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $642.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 64.76%.

Insider Transactions at Benchmark Electronics

In other Benchmark Electronics news, SVP Jan M. Janick sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $405,162.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 62,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,904. The trade was a 13.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

