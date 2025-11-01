Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $740.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $678.00 to $740.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $35.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $36.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on REGN. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $688.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $781.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $761.00 to $756.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $865.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $580.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $802.36.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $651.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $581.80 and its 200 day moving average is $565.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $476.49 and a 52-week high of $883.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $2.10. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is presently 8.43%.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total transaction of $4,252,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,843.04. The trade was a 73.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,407,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,966,767,000 after purchasing an additional 121,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,832,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,536,801,000 after purchasing an additional 42,343 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,826,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,008,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,198 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,313,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,214,585,000 after purchasing an additional 36,821 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,175,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,379,467,000 after purchasing an additional 89,579 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

