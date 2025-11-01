Insider Selling: EQT (NYSE:EQT) EVP Sells $75,067.38 in Stock

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) EVP J.E.B. Bolen sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $75,067.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 69,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,165.94. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

EQT Stock Performance

EQT opened at $53.72 on Friday. EQT Corporation has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $61.02. The stock has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.92 and a 200-day moving average of $53.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. EQT had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.59%.The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of EQT

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 5th. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. EQT’s payout ratio is 21.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in EQT by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in EQT by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in EQT by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EQT by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 20,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in EQT by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EQT shares. Melius Research started coverage on EQT in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on EQT from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on EQT from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on EQT from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQT

About EQT

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.