HC Wainwright Has Negative Forecast for IREN FY2026 Earnings

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2026 EPS estimates for IREN in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.22. HC Wainwright currently has a “Sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for IREN’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for IREN’s Q3 2027 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

IREN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Arete Research began coverage on shares of IREN in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IREN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. BTIG Research upped their price target on IREN from $32.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on IREN from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on IREN to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IREN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

IREN Trading Up 4.3%

IREN opened at $60.75 on Friday. IREN has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $74.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.97 and a beta of 4.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.82.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.51 million. IREN had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 33.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IREN news, CEO Daniel John Roberts sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $33,130,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 13,989,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,478,628.48. This represents a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IREN

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IREN. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IREN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of IREN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IREN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. R Squared Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of IREN by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IREN by 68.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

About IREN

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Stories

