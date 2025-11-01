Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Grows Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 221.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 21.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Novem Group boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 36.6% in the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 2,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDS. UBS Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $480.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $452.00 to $324.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Huber Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $356.78.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, EVP Helen L. Shan bought 370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $275.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,927.60. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 9,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,556.32. This trade represents a 4.15% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Mcloughlin bought 338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $296.19 per share, for a total transaction of $100,112.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,670.74. This represents a 10.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS stock opened at $267.02 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.11 and a 12 month high of $499.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $314.47 and its 200 day moving average is $388.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.08). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 25.72%.The firm had revenue of $596.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.