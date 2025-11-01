Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Dynex Capital, Inc. $DX

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) by 240.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,259 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.12% of Dynex Capital worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DX. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 130,013.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,144,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,772,000 after purchasing an additional 19,130,122 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 311.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,276,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,330 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 1,510.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 728,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after purchasing an additional 683,466 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $6,511,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $6,810,000. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dynex Capital stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $14.52.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.19). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 41.53% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.06 million. On average, analysts expect that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.4%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Smriti Laxman Popenoe bought 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $51,801.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 407,338 shares in the company, valued at $4,953,230.08. This trade represents a 1.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert S. Colligan bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 120,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,786.84. The trade was a 3.60% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $13.25 price target on shares of Dynex Capital and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynex Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

