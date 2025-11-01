Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF $BLOK

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLOK. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 509.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 34.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Up 1.7%

BLOK opened at $69.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.01. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $75.89.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

