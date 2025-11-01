Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Holdings in NiSource, Inc $NI

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 18,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NI opened at $42.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.90. NiSource, Inc has a 12 month low of $34.23 and a 12 month high of $44.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.60.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). NiSource had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 14.15%.The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.07 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NI. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NiSource in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

