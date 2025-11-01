Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $268,000 in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December $KDEC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:KDEC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.52% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 168,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 43,191 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,739,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 89,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 44,538 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 62,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 26,965 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 0.4%

BATS:KDEC opened at $25.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.30.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December (KDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the iShares Russell 2000 ETF, up to a predetermined cap, while buffering the first 15% of losses over a one-year period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.