Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $2.01 Million in Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 326.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2,506.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 40.6% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 36.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 1.8%

NYSE:MHK opened at $113.56 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.24 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MHK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Vertical Research started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.46.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total transaction of $301,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 85,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,728,784.67. This represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $89,635.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,802.20. This represents a 3.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 16,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,225 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

