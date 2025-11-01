Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Boise Cascade, L.L.C. $BCC

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 758.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,688 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,696 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Boise Cascade worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Boise Cascade

In other news, COO Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 1,000 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $91,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 37,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,587.56. This trade represents a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troy Little sold 2,033 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $168,942.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,453.10. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,815 shares of company stock valued at $409,637. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boise Cascade Trading Up 1.9%

BCC stock opened at $70.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.20. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. has a one year low of $69.11 and a one year high of $155.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.05). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 4.00%.The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade, L.L.C. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 12.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

