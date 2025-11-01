Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $2.18 Million Investment in CVR Energy Inc. $CVI

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 81,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.08% of CVR Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in CVR Energy by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 782,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,171,000 after purchasing an additional 88,778 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 894,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,347,000 after purchasing an additional 111,114 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Energy stock opened at $35.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.28. CVR Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $41.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.17.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 2.26%.The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVR Energy Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

