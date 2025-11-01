Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 46.6% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 32.4% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 100.7% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HWM. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Susquehanna set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.57.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $206.47 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.10 and a 12 month high of $211.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $83.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

