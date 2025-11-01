12,424 Shares in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in CoreWeave during the second quarter worth $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoreWeave during the second quarter worth $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 275.0% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in CoreWeave by 33.3% during the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in CoreWeave during the second quarter worth about $82,000.

In other CoreWeave news, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 1,112,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.69, for a total transaction of $105,295,658.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,329,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,497,020.44. This represents a 8.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,451,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $182,253,512.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 363,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,672,053.60. This trade represents a 79.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,604,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,576,093,275.

Shares of CRWV opened at $133.71 on Friday. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $187.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 206.7% on a year-over-year basis. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRWV shares. HSBC initiated coverage on CoreWeave in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Macquarie raised their price objective on CoreWeave from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Arete raised CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Melius raised CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.64.

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

