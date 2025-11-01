Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBIT. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

IBIT opened at $62.30 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $71.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.19.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

