Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 189 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 27,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFG opened at $84.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $90.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler set a $94.00 target price on Principal Financial Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.90.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

