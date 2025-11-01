Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Reduces Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43,165 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,091,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of American International Group by 72.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 130,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,374,000 after buying an additional 54,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American International Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on American International Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on American International Group from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. William Blair upgraded American International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American International Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.81.

American International Group Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $79.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.30. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $88.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 11.51%.The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

