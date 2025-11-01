Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Has $318,000 Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $86.31 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $82.44 and a 12 month high of $103.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.60.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $1.01. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 20.96%.The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total value of $941,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 433,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,822,404.35. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays set a $99.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.64.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

