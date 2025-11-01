Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 244 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,889 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 188.1% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 43.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on PulteGroup from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

PulteGroup Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $120.06 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.07 and a 1-year high of $142.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 14.93%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.77%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

