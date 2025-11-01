Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Has $308,000 Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 591.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy stock opened at $133.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $216.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.77.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 189.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $214.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $159.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.07.

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $145,710.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 251,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,711,488.79. The trade was a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 406,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,909,750. This represents a 1.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 20,703 shares of company stock valued at $2,994,243 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

