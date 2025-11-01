Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. $MDU

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 71,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 110,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MDU Resources Group

In related news, CFO Jason L. Vollmer purchased 5,000 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $80,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 344,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,536,886.36. This represents a 1.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDU. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of MDU Resources Group to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised MDU Resources Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

MDU Resources Group Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of MDU opened at $19.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $29.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.13.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $351.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.67 million. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 8.25%.MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. MDU Resources Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.880-0.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

Featured Stories

