NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 99.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,935 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 780,419 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,669 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,810 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $209.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52-week low of $148.09 and a 52-week high of $255.45.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 17.11%.The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.070-3.490 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.25%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total transaction of $439,140.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,628.06. The trade was a 28.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total value of $216,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,281.88. The trade was a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.47.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

