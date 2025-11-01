Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,170 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,850,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $774,411,000 after buying an additional 363,472 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,443,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,711,000 after buying an additional 558,287 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,013,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $297,245,000 after buying an additional 20,010 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,810,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,637,000 after buying an additional 585,992 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,197,000 after buying an additional 72,867 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Stock Up 1.4%

NTRS stock opened at $128.67 on Friday. Northern Trust Corporation has a 52 week low of $81.62 and a 52 week high of $135.48. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 37.30%.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In related news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.66 per share, for a total transaction of $34,198.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,014.70. This represents a 10.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NTRS. Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.71.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

See Also

