Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 8,630 Shares of Unum Group $UNM

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Unum Group by 138.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 65,670 shares during the period. VestGen Investment Management bought a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $682,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 592.4% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 18,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 15,433 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Unum Group by 200.2% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 13,444 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Unum Group by 62.2% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 31,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $73.41 on Friday. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $63.84 and a 12 month high of $84.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.89.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.01%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNM. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

