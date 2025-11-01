Keybank National Association OH Has $6.60 Million Stake in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 800.0% in the second quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS opened at $183.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01. Cintas Corporation has a 12-month low of $180.78 and a 12-month high of $229.24.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 17.54%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Cintas announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cintas from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cintas from $246.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.09.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

