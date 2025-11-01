Keybank National Association OH Boosts Holdings in RadNet, Inc. $RDNT

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.12% of RadNet worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in RadNet by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in RadNet by 563.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

RadNet stock opened at $76.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -380.23 and a beta of 1.59. RadNet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $93.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.36.

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 10th. The medical research company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $498.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.06 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RDNT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of RadNet from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RadNet to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of RadNet from $60.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

In related news, EVP Mark Stolper sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total transaction of $2,586,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 68,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,025,406.68. The trade was a 33.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ranjan Jayanathan sold 65,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $4,427,865.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 138,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,328,365. The trade was a 32.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 135,098 shares of company stock worth $9,430,715 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

