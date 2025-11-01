Dover Corporation $DOV Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Dover by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Dover by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 1.2% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Dover by 10.7% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 32,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in Dover by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 2,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings cut Dover from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Dover from $183.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $200.00 target price on Dover in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.55.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $181.80 on Friday. Dover Corporation has a 1-year low of $143.04 and a 1-year high of $222.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dover had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 28.37%.The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.79%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

