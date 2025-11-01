94,090 Shares in Grab Holdings Limited $GRAB Purchased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 94,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GRAB. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Grab in the 1st quarter worth about $85,143,000. PointState Capital LP increased its position in Grab by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 35,148,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804,514 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Grab by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 21,150,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707,738 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Grab by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,027,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Grab by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,114,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820,675 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on GRAB shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Grab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.20 target price on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

Grab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRAB opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.29 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $6.62.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.41 million. Grab had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

