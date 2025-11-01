Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 17,128 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,128 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 61,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 361.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 146,092 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 140,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1%

SCHO stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.33. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

