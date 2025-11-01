Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $337.6667.
SAIA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Saia from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Saia from $360.00 to $346.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Saia from $305.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Susquehanna set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $328.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.
Shares of SAIA stock opened at $292.50 on Friday. Saia has a 1 year low of $229.12 and a 1 year high of $624.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.91. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 2.00.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $839.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.06 million. Saia had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.96%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Saia will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
