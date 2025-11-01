Quetta Acquisition Corporation $QETA Shares Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Quetta Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:QETA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 4.20% of Quetta Acquisition worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Quetta Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Quetta Acquisition Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:QETA opened at $11.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.89. Quetta Acquisition Corporation has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $12.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Quetta Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Quetta Acquisition Profile



Quetta Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on financial technology sector in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

