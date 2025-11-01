Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,689 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $9,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 39,900.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, major shareholder Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $3,293,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 246,762 shares in the company, valued at $16,251,745.32. The trade was a 16.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $64.15 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $63.15 and a 1 year high of $86.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.050 EPS. Analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 62.28%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

