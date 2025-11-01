Wolverine Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Melar Acquisition Corp. I $MACI

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Melar Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:MACI – Free Report) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803,949 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 1.92% of Melar Acquisition Corp. I worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Melar Acquisition Corp. I by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 126,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 92,793 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Melar Acquisition Corp. I in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Melar Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of MACI stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. Melar Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $10.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average of $10.48.

Melar Acquisition Corp. I Profile

Melar Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Melar Acquisition Corp. I is based in NEW YORK.

