iShares Flexible Income Active ETF $BINC Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,143 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,388,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,853,000 after buying an additional 1,243,383 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,384,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,137,000 after acquiring an additional 81,337 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,197,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,726,000 after acquiring an additional 655,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,059,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,486,000 after acquiring an additional 51,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 812,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,584,000 after buying an additional 66,694 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BINC opened at $53.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.67. iShares Flexible Income Active ETF has a 12 month low of $50.84 and a 12 month high of $53.51.

About iShares Flexible Income Active ETF

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

