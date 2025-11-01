Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Stock Position Reduced by Linscomb Wealth Inc.

Linscomb Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,264,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 67,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,905,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $217.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $220.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.57.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

